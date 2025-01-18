 Skip to main content

Seven Generations by 2035: How Different Worldviews Are Reshaping Our Future

Seven generations

Visualization created by the VisualCapitalist team based on recent research by McCrindle reveals a fascinating demographic shift: by 2035, seven distinct generations will coexist for the first time in history. Each generation, shaped by its unique experiences and historical context, brings different perspectives on work, life, and success.

How Generations Are Transforming Society

The Silent Generation (Pre-1946, declining from 3% to 0.4% by 2035)

Born during the Great Depression and World War II, this generation values financial security and traditional work ethics. According to Pew Research, they're known for their strong saving habits, loyalty to institutions, and belief in delayed gratification. Despite their small numbers, their influence on building post-war prosperity continues to shape economic institutions.

Baby Boomers (1946-1964, from 13% to 8%)

The generation that challenged traditional values, Boomers reshaped social norms. Research from the Population Reference Bureau shows they're working longer than previous generations, with 45% planning to work past age 65. They value career advancement, material success, and are often characterized by their competitive drive.

Generation X (1965-1979, from 17% to 14%)

The entrepreneurial impact of Gen X is significant - according to a 2015 Sage Group study, they were responsible for launching 55% of all new businesses in the US and Canada that year. Harvard Business Review authors Neil Howe and William Strauss described them as "the greatest entrepreneurial generation in U.S. history," noting their tech-savvy nature and marketplace resilience. This generation values independence, adaptability, and skepticism of authority, traits that have helped them navigate significant technological and economic changes.

Millennials (1980-1994, from 21% to 19%)

The first digital pioneers, Millennials prioritize experiences over possessions. Deloitte's Global Millennial Survey shows that 49% have turned down jobs that didn't match their values. They seek purpose in work, embrace diversity, and challenge traditional career paths.

Generation Z (1995-2009, from 23% to 20%)

Born into a fully digital world, Gen Z prioritizes authenticity and social causes. According to McKinsey research, they are more focused on personal identity, actively seek the truth behind claims, and view consumption as access rather than possession. They are also notably distinct from Millennials in their pragmatic approach to stability and risk-taking. Growing up during times of economic uncertainty has made them more practical about financial decisions while remaining committed to social and environmental issues.

Generation Alpha (2010-2024, steady at 23%)

The most technologically integrated generation yet, Alphas are growing up with AI, voice assistants, and social media as basic life tools. According to McCrindle, 65% will work in jobs that don't exist yet. They value technological fluency, global connectivity, and personalized experiences.

Generation Beta (2025-2039, emerging at 16%)

Generation Beta, the offspring of Millennials and Gen Z, will grow up in an era marked by significant technological and societal shifts. Predicted by analysts, they are expected to be the most educated generation, benefiting from advanced learning technologies and global connectivity. This generation will bring new challenges and opportunities, especially in the workplace, where they will contribute to a multi-generational environment by 2035. Their familiarity with digital tools and emphasis on sustainability and ethical practices are anticipated to drive innovation while necessitating new strategies for communication and collaboration.

This generational diversity presents unique opportunities and challenges. By 2035, workplaces will span up to five generations, each bringing distinct perspectives and skills. The World Economic Forum predicts this diversity will drive innovation but will also require new approaches to communication and collaboration.

What generation do you belong to, and how do its characteristics match your personal experience? Share your story in the comments below!
