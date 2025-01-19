The Nuclear Power Shift: How Global Energy Capacity Will Transform by 2050

In a significant development, December 2023 saw 22 countries, including the United States, France, and Canada, commit to tripling global nuclear energy capacity by 2050. This pledge, made during the COP28 climate conference, marks a crucial shift in global energy policy.

According to recent data from Global Energy Monitor, nuclear power capacity is set to expand dramatically, with current capacity of 396 gigawatts (GW) expected to grow by an additional 299 GW through planned and announced projects.

Current Leaders in Nuclear Power

The United States currently leads global nuclear capacity with 102 GW across 94 reactors. This extensive network, spread across 28 states, represents over a quarter of the world's current nuclear power capacity. France follows with 64 GW, while China operates 58 GW of nuclear capacity.

However, the future tells a different story.

The Coming Shift in Nuclear Power

China's ambitious nuclear program stands out globally, with plans to add 118 GW of new capacity – more than doubling its current output. This massive expansion represents China's commitment to reducing coal dependency while meeting growing energy demands.

India's nuclear ambitions are equally striking. With plans to add 32 GW, the country is pursuing a 420% increase in its nuclear capacity, the largest percentage increase among major nuclear powers.

Meanwhile, established nuclear nations are taking different approaches:

Russia plans to add 21 GW

The United Kingdom and Türkiye each plan 15 GW additions

France aims to add 12 GW

The United States has more modest plans, with just 7 GW of new capacity in development.

