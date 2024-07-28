Evolution of Olympic Athletes: Bigger, Faster, Stronger

The Summer Olympics is a stage where athletes push the limits of the human body, achieving extraordinary feats of strength, speed, and endurance. Over the years, there's been a noticeable trend: Olympic athletes are getting bigger.

Using data from Sports Reference (via Kaggle), Georgios Karamanis plotted the average height and weight of Olympic athletes by sport, illustrating how their physical dimensions have evolved. The chart, published on the Voronoi app, vividly shows this trend over the past few decades.

The Growth of Olympic Athletes

At a glance, almost all sports have shown increases in both the average weight and height of athletes over the past 50 years. Here’s a breakdown of the average weight of male Olympians in kilograms, from 1960 to 2016:

Sport 1960 (Kg) 2016 (Kg) % Change Athletics 72.4 74.6 3.04% Basketball 83.9 100.2 19.43% Boxing 65.9 67.8 2.88% Canoeing 75.1 82.8 10.25% Cycling 69.9 73.6 5.29% Diving 66.2 66.9 1.06% Equestrianism 68.5 73.4 7.15% Fencing 72.5 79.5 9.66% Football 70.2 74.1 5.56% Gymnastics 65.1 63.1 -3.07% Hockey 69.8 77.3 10.74% Modern Pentathlon 71 74.2 4.51% Rowing 79.2 86.7 9.47% Sailing 76.6 77.3 0.91% Shooting 75.8 80.2 5.80% Swimming 75.2 81.3 8.11% Water Polo 82.4 94.6 14.81% Weightlifting 76.3 87.8 15.07% Wrestling 72.2 85.9 18.98%

Sport 1960 (Kg) 2016 (Kg) % Change Athletics 72.4 74.6 3.04% Basketball 83.9 100.2 19.43% Boxing 65.9 67.8 2.88% Canoeing 75.1 82.8 10.25% Cycling 69.9 73.6 5.29% Diving 66.2 66.9 1.06% Equestrianism 68.5 73.4 7.15% Fencing 72.5 79.5 9.66% Football 70.2 74.1 5.56% Gymnastics 65.1 63.1 -3.07% Hockey 69.8 77.3 10.74% Modern Pentathlon 71 74.2 4.51% Rowing 79.2 86.7 9.47% Sailing 76.6 77.3 0.91% Shooting 75.8 80.2 5.80% Swimming 75.2 81.3 8.11% Water Polo 82.4 94.6 14.81% Weightlifting 76.3 87.8 15.07% Wrestling 72.2 85.9 18.98%

Basketball stands out with a significant increase in the average weight of male athletes, which rose by over 16 kilograms (35 lbs). Similarly, the average height has also increased, as shown in the table below:





For female athletes, while the trend is similar, the changes in average weight and height are less dramatic. Swimming, canoeing, and diving saw notable increases, yet still fall within normal BMI classifications.



Here’s a breakdown of the changes in weight for female Olympians: Sport 1960 (Kg) 2016 (Kg) % Change Athletics 72.4 74.6 3.04% Basketball 83.9 100.2 19.43% Boxing 65.9 67.8 2.88% Canoeing 75.1 82.8 10.25% Cycling 69.9 73.6 5.29% Diving 66.2 66.9 1.06% Equestrianism 68.5 73.4 7.15% Fencing 72.5 79.5 9.66% Football 70.2 74.1 5.56% Gymnastics 65.1 63.1 -3.07% Hockey 69.8 77.3 10.74% Modern Pentathlon 71 74.2 4.51% Rowing 79.2 86.7 9.47% Sailing 76.6 77.3 0.91% Shooting 75.8 80.2 5.80% Swimming 75.2 81.3 8.11% Water Polo 82.4 94.6 14.81% Weightlifting 76.3 87.8 15.07% Wrestling 72.2 85.9 18.98%

Wrestling, weightlifting, and water polo have also seen significant increases in both weight and height for men, often pushing these athletes into higher BMI categories. However, BMI may not accurately reflect their health due to their muscular builds.For female athletes, while the trend is similar, the changes in average weight and height are less dramatic. Swimming, canoeing, and diving saw notable increases, yet still fall within normal BMI classifications.Here’s a breakdown of the changes in weight for female Olympians:

Sport 1960 (Kg) 2016 (Kg) % Change Athletics 72.4 74.6 3.04% Basketball 83.9 100.2 19.43% Boxing 65.9 67.8 2.88% Canoeing 75.1 82.8 10.25% Cycling 69.9 73.6 5.29% Diving 66.2 66.9 1.06% Equestrianism 68.5 73.4 7.15% Fencing 72.5 79.5 9.66% Football 70.2 74.1 5.56% Gymnastics 65.1 63.1 -3.07% Hockey 69.8 77.3 10.74% Modern Pentathlon 71 74.2 4.51% Rowing 79.2 86.7 9.47% Sailing 76.6 77.3 0.91% Shooting 75.8 80.2 5.80% Swimming 75.2 81.3 8.11% Water Polo 82.4 94.6 14.81% Weightlifting 76.3 87.8 15.07% Wrestling 72.2 85.9 18.98% Outliers in the Trend And the height changes for female Olympians:

While most sports have seen an increase in athlete size, gymnastics is a notable exception. Both male and female gymnasts are shorter and lighter than their counterparts from the 1960s. This trend is due to the high strength-to-mass ratio required for performance. Studies have shown that smaller gymnasts with a high strength-to-mass ratio excel in rotational movements, contributing to their success (Borms et al., 2003).