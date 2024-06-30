Discover Your Future Climate: How Will Your City Feel in 2070?

Climate change is reshaping our world, and in just fifty years, cities like Los Angeles will experience climates drastically different from today. By 2070, LA's climate is predicted to mirror that of present-day New Delhi, with average temperatures rising from 59.8°F to 65.2°F and summers becoming hot and arid.

Explore Your Future Climate Zone

Curious about how your city will change? The Pudding's interactive Climate Zones map provides a fascinating glimpse into the future. "Climate Zones - How Will Your City Feel in the Future?" explores the current and future climates of 70 global cities. Using the Köppen climate classification, it divides the world into five main climate zones—Arid, Tropical, Temperate, Cold, and Polar—along with their subcategories. You can select a city from the list and watch it transition into its future climate zone, discovering how global heating will alter average temperatures.

National Geographic's Interactive Visualization

National Geographic offers another impressive tool: "Your Climate, Changed." This interactive map reveals the future climate analogs of 2,500 cities worldwide. For instance, London is expected to experience a climate similar to today's Sovicille, Italy. Based on worst-case climate change scenarios, the map automatically detects your location to show your nearest future global heating twin. It compares your city's current climate zone to its projected climate in 2070.

Analog Atlas: Find Your Climate Twin

Analog Atlas is another resource to explore your future climate twin. By typing in an address, you can find a town currently experiencing a climate similar to what your area will face in the future. This map offers two climate change predictions—one for a 2°C increase and another for a 4°C increase.

Summer of 2080: A Glimpse Ahead

"The Summer of 2080 Will Be This Warm" is an interactive map that predicts your future climate twin for the year 2080. Enter your location or click on the map to see which town or city in the world has a current climate similar to what you can expect in your location by 2080. The map uses two climate models, allowing you to compare scenarios of global warming by 1.8°C and 4.2°C.

How Hot Cities Could Be in 2050

Many of the world’s cities will face sharply different climates by 2050. Vivid Maps has visualized how climate change will affect 6,000 cities globally. Using the Global Environmental Stratification, based on modeling future climate conditions as predicted by 63 emission scenario combinations, the map shows dramatic changes in climate.

Here's a snapshot of future climate scenarios for some cities:

London: Could feel as hot as Paris by 2050, with Paris’s climate resembling that of San Francisco.

San Francisco: Expected to feel like Melbourne.

New York City: Will have a climate similar to Bologna, Italy.

Moscow: Its climate will be comparable to that of Boston.

Interesting Facts About Future Climates

Los Angeles: By 2070, LA's climate will resemble New Delhi's current climate, with significantly hotter and drier conditions.

London: Expected to experience a climate similar to Sovicille, Italy, indicating a shift towards warmer temperatures.

Boston: Predicted to feel like Kentucky today, showcasing a noticeable increase in average temperatures.

Berlin: By 2070, Berlin's climate will be akin to Mafetang, South Africa, indicating a shift towards more arid conditions.

Understanding these future climate changes can help us prepare and adapt to the new environmental realities we will face. Explore these interactive maps to see how your hometown will transform and what steps you can take to mitigate and adapt to these changes.