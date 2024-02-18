Share of World Forests by Country

The global forest cover comprises over three trillion trees.

Approximately half of these trees (1.3 trillion) are found in the tropics and subtropics, while about one-fourth (0.74 trillion) are in the boreal regions, and one-fifth (0.66 trillion) in temperate regions.

So, how does this distribution look on a country-by-country basis?

Utilizing data from the World Bank, the VisualCapitalist team illustrated each country's share of the world's total forest area.

Naturally, larger countries typically boast more forested areas, resulting in a higher percentage of the world's forests.

At the forefront of the list, Russia claims over one-fifth of the world's forests, encompassing a vast expanse of 8 million km2, which is slightly less than half of the entire country.

Following closely, Brazil, the fifth-largest and sixth-most populated nation, ranks second with just over 12% of the total forests, covering close to 5 million km2, over 60% of its landmass. Its prominent forest, the Amazon, has encountered significant deforestation, losing 237,000 km2 in five years. The Amazon rainforest is also a substantial part of Peru’s forest cover (ranked 10th on this visualization, with a 1.8% share).

Canada and the U.S. each harbor about 8% of the world's forests, fostering renowned national park systems dedicated to preserving the continent's natural biodiversity.

China secures the fifth spot, contributing 5.5% of the global forest cover. Unlike other nations experiencing forest decline, China has expanded its forest area by 511,807 km2 in 25 years, larger than Thailand's entire landmass. However, critics caution against potential drawbacks, such as promoting monocultures of non-native trees at the expense of native species.

Meanwhile, Australia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) each claim a 3% share of the world's forests. The Congo Basin, the world's second-largest tropical rainforest, heavily influences the DRC's forest cover and extends across five other countries: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon.

Completing the top 10, Indonesia, India, and Peru each contribute 2% to the global forest coverage.

Rank Counry Forested area km2 % of world's forests 1 Russia 8,153,116 20.10% 2 Brazil 4,953,914 12.30% 3 Canada 3,468,911 8.60% 4 U.S. 3,097,950 7.70% 5 China 2,218,578 5.50% 6 Australia 1,340,051 3.30% 7 DRC 1,250,539 3.10% 8 Indonesia 915,277 2.30% 9 India 724,264 1.80% 10 Peru 721,575 1.80% 11 Angola 660,523 1.60% 12 Mexico 655,643 1.60% 13 Colombia 589,426 1.50% 14 Bolivia 506,208 1.30% 15 Venezuela 461,734 1.10% 16 Tanzania 452,760 1.10% 17 Zambia 446,258 1.10% 18 Mozambique 364,976 0.90% 19 Papua New Guinea 358,222 0.90% 20 Argentina 284,637 0.70%

Countries with abundant forest cover and smaller populations also have higher forest area per capita.

Rank Country Sq. meters per capita 1 French Guiana 301,716 2 Suriname 260,815 3 Guyana 216,259 4 Gabon 109,335 5 Niue 95,773 6 Canada 94,921 7 Russia 56,022 8 Australia 50,982 9 Bolivia 47,384 10 Central African Republic 44,306 11 Botswana 44,281 12 Congo 41,984 13 Finland 40,337 14 Mongolia 39,916 15 Papua New Guinea 36,812 16 Bhutan 36,697 17 Belize 36,197 18 Solomon Islands 33,774 19 New Caledonia 29,506 20 Namibia 28,634

