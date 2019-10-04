/ / / / / How global warming will impact 6000+ cities around the world?

Alex Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

RELATED POSTS

Global environmental stratification (GEnS), based on the statistical clustering of bioclimate data (WorldClim). GEnS consists of 125 strata, which have been aggregated into 18 global environmental zones (labeled A to R) based upon a statistical clustering of climate variables averaged from 1960 to 2000.4 emission scenarios (RCP) were analyzed using the CIMP5 model predictions for the year 2050, ranging from RCP 2.6 (lowest emission scenario) to RCP 8.5 (highest emission scenario). The Maximum Likelihood Classification algorithm in ArcGIS was used to create the predicted future spatial patterns of strata and zones, using the modeled future climate conditions as prognosticated by each of the emission scenario combinations (n = 63) as input parameters (Robert J. Zomer; Marc J. Metzger; Antonio Trabucco; Mingcheng Wang; Dave Murray-Rust, 2017).All models within each Representative Concentration Pathway were merged into a majority ensemble result, using the class with the majority of occurring in every particular grid cell.