Alex Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

By 2030, global freshwater demand will exceed supply by 40%. Agriculture consumes 90% of all water consumed in the world.Below Wonderwater Café infographic - how much water went into producing your food.Hang a heat of roast duck - 7,412 liters (6,949 liters for raising and fattening a duck from suburbs of Beijing + 166 liters for growing wheat for pancakes + 137 liters for sweet bean sauce + 120 liters of oil + 40 liters for growing spring onions, Welsh onions and cucumber)Meat stew with baked wheat cake - 6,087 litersPoached pork slices in chili water - 5,089 litersThe stem burns the cow shredded meat - 3,950 litersDomestic life bean curd - 3,494 litersBraise in soy sauce the chicken piece - 2,040 litersSeafood tofu - 1,811 litersYellowfish pasted clay oven rolls - 1,617 litersThe joss-stick fries the brook shrimp - 1,529 litersCandied banana - 897 litersA black fungus with cucumber and vermicelli - 651 litersChinese cabbage with mustard - 607 litersPersimmon egg soup - 589 litersFermented bean soup and deep-fried rings - 331 liters