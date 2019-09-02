/ / / / / How much water do we eat?

Below Wonderwater Café infographic - how much water went into producing your food.
The water footprint of all dishes
• Hang a heat of roast duck - 7,412 liters (6,949 liters for raising and fattening a duck from suburbs of Beijing + 166 liters for growing wheat for pancakes + 137 liters for sweet bean sauce + 120 liters of oil + 40 liters for growing spring onions, Welsh onions and cucumber)
• Meat stew with baked wheat cake - 6,087 liters
• Poached pork slices in chili water - 5,089 liters
• The stem burns the cow shredded meat - 3,950 liters
• Domestic life bean curd - 3,494 liters
• Braise in soy sauce the chicken piece - 2,040 liters
• Seafood tofu - 1,811 liters
• Yellowfish pasted clay oven rolls - 1,617 liters
• The joss-stick fries the brook shrimp - 1,529 liters
• Candied banana - 897 liters
• A black fungus with cucumber and vermicelli - 651 liters
• Chinese cabbage with mustard - 607 liters
• Persimmon egg soup - 589 liters
• Fermented bean soup and deep-fried rings - 331 liters