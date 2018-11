/ / / The World’s Water Access

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

Finding a safely managed source of water is a daily challenge for more than two billion people worldwide, and water, sanitation and hygiene-related diseases such as cholera, dysentery, and typhoid are still to blame for the deaths of one million people each year.2.1 billion people worldwide lack safe water at home. 4.5 billion people worldwide have no toilet at home to safely manage excreta.1. Papua New Guinea - 42%2. Angola - 24%3. Kenya - 23%4. Eritrea - 21%5. Tajikistan - 18%6. Liberia - 17%7. Sierra Leone - 16%8. Madagascar - 16%9. Afghanistan - 15%10. Swaziland - 15%1. Eritrea - 76%2. Niger - 71%3. Chad - 68%4. South Sudan - 61%5. Benin - 55%6. Togo - 51%7. Namibia - 50%8. Sao Tome and Principe - 50%9. Burkina Faso - 48%10. Madagascar - 44%