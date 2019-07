Alex Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

RELATED POSTS

Severe heat kills hundreds every year across the United States Without any action to prevent global warming, the global average temperature will be rise 7.7˚F, meaning more seriously hot days. Many parts of the nation are going to endure over a month more hot days by 2050, and some of the biggest cities will be cooking for nearly half the year.Via nationalgeographic.com