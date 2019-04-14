The largest populations are in Russia with 120 thousand, the U.S. with 32 thousand, Canada with around 25 thousand and Romania with around 5 thousand.
Historical range of Brown bear
The brown bear is a bear that is found across much of northern Eurasia (Europe [Russia, Scandinavia, Caucasus, Romania, Anatolia], Central Asia, China) and North America (United States, Canada).
