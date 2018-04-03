/ / / / Percentage of male population dying before the age of 65 (1960 - 2015)

Top 10 countries with the lowest percentage of the male population died before the age of 65 (2015)
1. Iceland – 10
2. Macao SAR, China – 10
3. Switzerland – 10
4. Sweden – 11
5. Singapore – 11
6. Australia – 11
7. Hong Kong SAR, China – 11
8. Channel Islands – 11
9. Italy – 11
10. Netherlands – 11
Top 10 countries with the highest percentage of the male population died before the age of 65 (2015)
1. Lesotho – 67
2. Swaziland – 62
3. Central African Republic – 60
4. Sierra Leone – 59
5. Cote d’Ivoire – 58
6. Chad – 56
7. Nigeria – 55
8. South Africa – 54
9. Mozambique – 52
10. Somalia – 51
Via www.vividmaps.com