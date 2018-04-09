/ / / Percentage of female population dying before the age of 65 (1960 - 2015)

Top 10 countries with the lowest percentage of the female population died before the age of 65 (2015)
1. Macao SAR, China – 4
2. Hong Kong SAR, China – 6
3. Korea, Rep. – 6
4. Spain – 6
5. Italy – 6
6. Japan – 6
7. Switzerland – 6
8. Cyprus – 6
9. Singapore – 6
10. Iceland – 7
Top 10 countries with the highest percentage of the female population died before the age of 65 (2015)
1. Sierra Leone – 57
2. Lesotho – 57
3. Central African Republic – 55
4. Cote d’Ivoire – 53
5. Chad – 51
6. Nigeria – 51
7. South Sudan – 47
8. Swaziland – 46
9. Cameroon – 46
10. Equatorial Guinea – 45
Via www.vividmaps.com
