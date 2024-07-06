 Skip to main content

Animals with the Strongest Bite Force

Humans, with our relatively fragile bodies, rely on machines and technology to shield us from the dangers of the world. We build cars with sophisticated safety features to protect us in accidents, but what about the natural threats—particularly animal bites?

Some of the most powerful animals could easily break through the barriers we construct. While many large animals could shatter a car's windshield or snap a door hinge, the question is: could their bite force be strong enough to go straight through a car?

An infographic from Redditor anxietyhub, utilizing data from World Atlas, provides a fascinating look into this. It reveals that a force of approximately 2,500 PSI (pounds per square inch) is needed to crush a car. Let's see how some of the most formidable biters measure up:

Animals with the strongest bite force

  • Alligator: With a bite force of around 2,000 PSI, an alligator could inflict significant damage, though it might not completely penetrate a car.
  • Hippopotamus: Sporting a bite force of about 1,800 PSI, a hippo could also cause substantial harm but would fall short of fully crushing a vehicle.
  • Great White Shark: At 4,000 PSI, a great white shark’s bite could easily slice through a car.
  • Nile Crocodile: With an astonishing bite force of 5,000 PSI, a Nile crocodile could bite through a car with relative ease.
  • Orca (Killer Whale): Topping the charts with a mind-blowing 19,000 PSI bite force, an orca's bite would demolish a car without any trouble.

In comparison, the human bite force is significantly weaker, averaging around 160 PSI, which is less than one percent of an orca's bite. This dramatic difference in bite strength is a humbling reminder of the incredible power some animals possess.

Beyond their bite force, these animals are remarkable in other ways. For example, hippos, despite their herbivorous diet, possess one of the most aggressive temperaments in the animal kingdom. The great white shark's teeth are designed to tear through flesh and bone, making them efficient predators. Nile crocodiles have been around for millions of years, showcasing their evolutionary success. Orcas, or killer whales, exhibit complex social behaviors and are apex predators in their marine environments.

While humans have excelled at creating tools and technologies to protect ourselves, these animals remind us of the raw power and incredible adaptations found in nature.

