Chemicals are integral to our daily lives, and while some are benign, others pose significant health risks. The term "chemical" often evokes negative connotations, but it’s important to remember that substances like water and table salt are also chemicals. However, many toxic chemicals are present in our homes, where we seek refuge and safety. By making informed choices about building materials and household products, we can reduce our exposure to these harmful substances and protect our health.

Understanding Bioaccumulation

Chemicals can impact us in different ways—some cause immediate harm, while others accumulate over time, posing long-term risks. Emerging chemicals like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as "forever chemicals," are of particular concern because they do not break down in the environment or in living organisms.

Bioaccumulation occurs when an organism absorbs more of a chemical than it can expel. Over time, these toxins accumulate, increasing the risk of adverse health effects. Biopersistence, a related concept, refers to particles, such as those from fiberglass and asbestos, that can lodge in the lungs or throat and remain there for extended periods.

The Hidden Dangers in Dust

Regular dusting and vacuuming are essential to reducing exposure to the myriad toxic chemicals that settle in household dust. Most of us spend over 90% of our time indoors, where we are constantly exposed to materials from building components and consumer products. Furniture, electronics, personal care items, cleaning products, and floor and wall coverings can release chemicals such as phthalates, phenols, flame retardants, and PFAS into the environment. These substances have been linked to a range of health issues, including reproductive toxicity, endocrine disruption, cognitive and behavioral impairment in children, cancer, asthma, immune dysfunction, and chronic diseases.

Indoor dust can harbor these hazards in alarming concentrations. To minimize exposure, use a vacuum with a HEPA filter and clean it frequently. Mop uncarpeted floors with a wet mop and wipe surfaces with a damp cloth. Washing hands regularly, especially before eating, is also crucial.

Common Toxic Chemicals in Your Home: Health Impacts and Mitigation Strategies

Flame Retardants

Flame retardants, including polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) and halogenated flame retardants (HFRsHFRs), are commonly found in furniture, cushions, mattresses, carpets, and textiles. Exposure to these chemicals, which often migrate from foam furnishings into dust, has been linked to cancers, thyroid disease, and decreased fertility.

Mitigation Tips:

Replace old foam products and furniture, especially those made before 2005.

Opt for flame-retardant options that do not use toxic chemicals.

Avoid reupholstering old furniture or replacing carpeting yourself.

Forever Chemicals

PFAS, such as perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and prefabrication sulfonic acid (PFOS), are used in consumer goods to impart water-, stain-, and grease-resistant properties. These bio-persistent, bioaccumulative chemicals are linked to increased cancer risks, thyroid issues, asthma, allergies, liver damage, and decreased fertility.

Mitigation Tips:

Avoid stain- and water-resistant carpeting and flooring.

Choose non-toxic, naturally stain-resistant rugs and lead-free tiles.

Replace old non-stick pans and frequently dust and filter drinking water.

PVC and Phthalates

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and phthalates are prevalent in flooring, pipes, wallpapers, roofing, upholstery, and consumer goods like shampoos, cosmetics, and toys. These substances can disrupt the endocrine system and have been linked to cancer.

Mitigation Tips:

Use biobased plastics or naturally-derived products.

Choose building materials such as clay, glass, ceramics, and untreated wood.

Formaldehyde

Formaldehyde is found in pressed wood products, subflooring, cabinets, and certain home textiles. This volatile organic compound (VOC) is a known human carcinogen and respiratory irritant.

Mitigation Tips:

Opt for solid wood furniture and low-emission varnishes.

Increase ventilation in your home to reduce indoor VOC concentrations.

Check for formaldehyde-free adhesives and preservatives.

Heavy Metals

Lead, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, and mercury are common heavy metals in domestic applications. These metals can cause organ damage and are known or probable carcinogens.

Mitigation Tips:

Replace old plumbing and fixtures to reduce lead exposure.

Use alternatives to pressure-treated wood containing arsenic.

Update old appliances that may contain mercury.

Asbestos

Asbestos, found in insulation, roofing, floor tiles, and some paints, is a known carcinogen that poses severe health risks when its fibers are inhaled.

Mitigation Tips:

Avoid disturbing materials that may contain asbestos.

Use natural, non-toxic insulation alternatives like formaldehyde-free mineral wool.

Antimicrobials

Antimicrobials are increasingly common in soaps, building materials, countertops, and paints. While intended to kill or inhibit microorganisms, overuse can lead to antimicrobial resistance.

Mitigation Tips:

Use antimicrobial products judiciously, primarily for vulnerable individuals or those with weakened immune systems.

Research the efficacy of antimicrobial claims before use.

Not All Chemicals Are Bad

Making informed choices about the chemicals you bring into your home is crucial for maintaining good indoor air quality and reducing exposure to toxic substances. Resources like the International Living Future Institute’s Living Building Challenge Red List can help identify chemicals, materials, and elements known to cause adverse effects on human health and the environment.

By understanding the risks and taking proactive steps to mitigate them, you can create a safer, healthier home environment for you and your family.