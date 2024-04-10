Range of wild turkey

The wild turkey, scientifically known as Meleagris gallopavo, is indigenous to North America, predominantly inhabiting forests and grasslands. Its range spans from southern Canada through the United States and into parts of Mexico. Historically, these birds roamed across all forested regions of North America, but their numbers sharply declined in the 19th and early 20th centuries due to hunting and habitat destruction. Conservation efforts, including reintroduction programs and habitat restoration, have played a significant role in revitalizing wild turkey populations in many areas. Today, they can be found in various habitats, such as forests, woodlands, grasslands, and swamps, where they feed on a diet of seeds, nuts, fruits, and insects.

Estimating wild turkey populations is a complex task, and figures can vary depending on the source and methodology. Nonetheless, based on general estimates and trends, certain states, provinces, and regions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico are renowned for their notable wild turkey populations:

United States:

Texas: Estimated population exceeds 600,000 Georgia: Estimated population exceeds 400,000 Alabama: Estimated population exceeds 400,000 Missouri: Estimated population exceeds 300,000 Pennsylvania: Estimated population exceeds 200,000

Canada:

Ontario: Estimated population exceeds 100,000 Quebec: Estimated population exceeds 100,000 Manitoba: Estimated population exceeds 20,000 New Brunswick: Estimated population exceeds 15,000 Nova Scotia: Estimated population exceeds 5,000

Mexico:

Turkey populations in Mexico are dispersed across various states, including Chihuahua, Sonora, Durango, Zacatecas, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Veracruz.