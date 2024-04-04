 Skip to main content

Alligator range in the United States

Alligators, which are sharp-toothed reptiles, are semi-aquatic creatures classified under the order Crocodylia, family Alligatoridae, genus Alligator. The genus Alligator comprises two known living species: the American alligator (Alligator Mississippians) and the Chinese alligator (Alligator sinensis). Additionally, there are several extinct species within the Alligatoridae family, including four known extinct species within the genus Alligator: Alligator mefferdi (native to North America, lived during the Pliocene epoch, about 5.3 million to 2.6 million years ago), Alligator olseni (native to Florida, lived during the Pleistocene epoch, about 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago), Alligator prenasalis (native to North America, lived during the Eocene epoch, about 56 to 33.9 million years ago), and Alligator mcgrewi (native to modern Nebraska, lived during the Early Miocene, about 23 to 16 million years ago).

Alligators are apex predators known for their long lifespan of up to 50 years in the wild. They have tough, scaly, gray-green skin that aids in their camouflage. With wide snouts, sharp teeth, and powerful jaws, they are formidable hunters.

These creatures are primarily found in swamps, marshes, and wetlands and are adept swimmers. They are cold-blooded and mainly active during the day. Alligators are opportunistic feeders, consuming fish, birds, mammals, other reptiles, and carrion, and they adapt their diet based on food availability.

Adult male alligators typically measure 3.4 to 4.6 meters (11.2 to 15.1 feet) in length and can weigh up to 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds).

According to Vivid Maps, the alligator is predominantly found in the southeastern United States, with Louisiana boasting the largest American alligator population of any U.S. state.

Alligators in the United States Mapped


Alligator populations in the United States


American alligators are considered a threatened species and are closely monitored and regulated in terms of hunting due to their ecological importance.


Key Facts:

  • The American alligator can grow from a modest 77 kilograms (170 pounds) to a hefty 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) and can reach lengths of about 4.6 meters (15.1 feet). These alligators are exclusively found in the United States, particularly in states like Florida, Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.
  • While Florida is famous for its alligator population, Louisiana is home to an even larger number, estimated at around 1.5 to 2 million individuals.
  • Florida is the only place in the world where both alligators and crocodiles coexist. Both Louisiana and Florida offer abundant marshes, rivers, lakes, and swamps, making them ideal environments for alligators.

