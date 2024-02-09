Sweden will construct its largest wooden city in 2025

Among the earliest tools crafted by human hands are axes, serving to fell wood for fires and construction. Wood stands as the epitome of sustainable resources, perpetually renewable. Today, it emerges as the quintessential material in design. Sweden embarks on a bold venture with Stockholm Wood City, showcasing the grandeur of wood and its potential in sustainable architecture.

Construction on Stockholm Wood City is set to commence in 2025, with completion slated for 2027. This innovative urban development will integrate areas for both work and residence, alongside vibrant dining and retail establishments. Upon its fruition, over 2,000 new residential units and 7,000 office spaces will enrich the cityscape. The architectural blueprint for this visionary project was crafted by Atrium Ljungberg.

The design of Wood City emphasizes the utilization of stored and shared, self-generated energy. Featuring wooden structures with integrated spaces for greenery, the design aims to cultivate a garden-like ambiance. Wood, renowned for its sustainability, offers clear environmental advantages. Not only is it a superior insulator compared to steel and concrete, but it also serves as a substantial carbon sink, absorbing significant amounts of CO2. Additionally, the production of a ton of wood for construction purposes yields far fewer emissions than that of cement or steel.

This expansive new endeavor represents a comprehensive urban development, integrating areas for residential, commercial, and retail purposes. It serves as a testament to the versatility of sustainable design, showcasing the potential to craft diverse environments. Sweden aims for this initiative to serve as a global message, resonating with audiences worldwide.

