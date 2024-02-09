 Skip to main content

Sweden will construct its largest wooden city in 2025

 Among the earliest tools crafted by human hands are axes, serving to fell wood for fires and construction. Wood stands as the epitome of sustainable resources, perpetually renewable. Today, it emerges as the quintessential material in design. Sweden embarks on a bold venture with Stockholm Wood City, showcasing the grandeur of wood and its potential in sustainable architecture.

Wooden city in Sweden

Construction on Stockholm Wood City is set to commence in 2025, with completion slated for 2027. This innovative urban development will integrate areas for both work and residence, alongside vibrant dining and retail establishments. Upon its fruition, over 2,000 new residential units and 7,000 office spaces will enrich the cityscape. The architectural blueprint for this visionary project was crafted by Atrium Ljungberg.

Wooden town in Sweden

The design of Wood City emphasizes the utilization of stored and shared, self-generated energy. Featuring wooden structures with integrated spaces for greenery, the design aims to cultivate a garden-like ambiance. Wood, renowned for its sustainability, offers clear environmental advantages. Not only is it a superior insulator compared to steel and concrete, but it also serves as a substantial carbon sink, absorbing significant amounts of CO2. Additionally, the production of a ton of wood for construction purposes yields far fewer emissions than that of cement or steel.

Eco building in Sweden

This expansive new endeavor represents a comprehensive urban development, integrating areas for residential, commercial, and retail purposes. It serves as a testament to the versatility of sustainable design, showcasing the potential to craft diverse environments. Sweden aims for this initiative to serve as a global message, resonating with audiences worldwide.

Wooden city in Sweden

If you're envisioning the construction of a wooden house, you might discover these books to be invaluable resources.





Labels:

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.


Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Find cities with similar climate

This map has been created using The Global environmental stratification. The Global environmental stratification (GEnS), based on statistical clustering of bioclimate data (WorldClim). GEnS, consists of 125 strata, which have been aggregated into 18 global environmental zones (labeled A to R) based on the dendrogram. Interactive map >> Via www.vividmaps.com Related posts: -  Find cities with similar climate 2050 -  How global warming will impact 6000+ cities around the world?
Read more

The Appalachian Mountains, the Scottish Highlands, and the Atlas Mounts in Africa were the same mountain range

The Central Pangean Mountains was a prominent mountain ridge in the central part of the supercontinent Pangaea that extends across the continent from northeast to southwest through the Carboniferous , Permian Triassic periods. The mountains were formed due to a collision within the supercontinents Gondwana and Laurussia during the creation of Pangaea. It was comparable to the present Himalayas at its highest peak during the start of the Permian period. It isn’t easy to assume now that once upon a time that the Scottish Highlands, The Appalachian Mountains, the Ouachita Mountain Range, and the Atlas Mountains in northwestern Africa are the same mountains , once connected as the Central Pangean Mountains.
Post a Comment
Read more

Human Emotions Visualized

Despite significant diversity in the culture around the globe, humanity's DNA is 99.9 percent alike. There are some characteristics more primary and typical to the human experience than our emotions. Of course, the large spectrum of emotions we can feel can be challenging to verbalize. That's where this splendid visualization by the Junto Institute comes in. This visualization is the newest in an ongoing attempt to categorize the full range of emotions logically. Our knowledge has come a long route since William James suggested 4 primary emotions: fear, grief, love, and rage. These kernel emotions yet form much of the basis for current frameworks. The Junto Institute's visualization above classifies 6 basic emotions: fear, anger, sadness, surprise, joy, love More nuanced descriptions begin from these 6 primary emotions, such as jealousy as a subset of anger and awe-struck as a subset of surprise. As a result, there are 102 second-and third-order emotions placed on this emo
Post a Comment
Read more