 Skip to main content

How Much Longer Can you Live if you Breathed Clean Air?

Air pollution presents significant challenges to human health and well-being, impacting atmospheric visibility and exacerbating climate change. With the escalation of social and economic activities, human-induced PM2.5 pollution from intensive human actions has resulted in severe air pollution.

PM2.5 pollution refers to particulate matter that has a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or smaller. It comprises an intricate blend of solids and aerosols, including tiny liquid droplets, dry solid particles, and solid cores coated with liquid. These particles are minuscule and can remain suspended in the air for long periods, making them easily inhalable. PM2.5 pollution primarily originates from sources such as vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions, construction activities, and wildfires.

Exposure to PM2.5 pollution is associated with a range of adverse health effects, including respiratory and cardiovascular problems. When inhaled, these fine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, causing inflammation and damage to lung tissue. Long-term exposure to PM2.5 pollution has been linked to an increased risk of developing respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, and lung cancer, as well as cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes.

Studies have shown that exposure to PM2.5 pollution is also associated with reduced life expectancy. Prolonged exposure to high levels of PM2.5 pollution can contribute to premature mortality by exacerbating existing health conditions and increasing the risk of developing new ones. Additionally, PM2.5 pollution is a significant contributor to air pollution-related deaths worldwide, making it a critical public health concern.

The World Health Organization (WHO) PM2.5 guideline provides recommendations for air quality standards concerning fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or smaller (PM2.5). The guideline establishes a threshold for PM2.5 concentration levels in outdoor air to protect public health. According to the WHO, exposure to PM2.5 pollution should be limited to an annual mean concentration of 10 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³) and a 24-hour mean concentration of 25 µg/m³ to minimize adverse health effects.

Several regions and countries around the world are known for having high levels of PM2.5 pollution, often due to factors such as industrial activity, vehicular emissions, urbanization, and geographic features that contribute to air pollution concentration.

The map below, created by Aarsh Batra, clearly illustrates the most polluted regions of our planet, showing the potential life expectancy gains if 2021 PM2.5 pollution is reduced to meet the WHO PM2.5 guideline.

How Much Longer Can you Live if you Breathed Clean Air?

According to the map some of the regions and countries with the least clean air in terms of PM2.5 pollution include:

  • South Asia: Countries such as India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan experience severe PM2.5 pollution levels, particularly in densely populated urban areas with high levels of industrialization and vehicular traffic.
  • East Asia: China is known for its significant air pollution challenges, with PM2.5 pollution being a major concern, especially in cities like Beijing and Shanghai. Industrial emissions, coal combustion, and urbanization contribute to high levels of PM2.5 pollution in the region.
  • Southeast Asia: Countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand also grapple with high levels of PM2.5 pollution, often exacerbated by factors such as agricultural burning, urban development, and industrial activity.
  • Middle East: Urban areas in countries like Iran, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia face elevated PM2.5 pollution levels due to factors such as industrial emissions, dust storms, and desertification.
  • Africa: Urban centers in countries such as Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa experience PM2.5 pollution, driven by industrial activity, urbanization, biomass burning, and traffic congestion.
If you care that the air you breathe is clean, look at the following air purifiers.


Labels:

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.


Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Find cities with similar climate

This map has been created using The Global environmental stratification. The Global environmental stratification (GEnS), based on statistical clustering of bioclimate data (WorldClim). GEnS, consists of 125 strata, which have been aggregated into 18 global environmental zones (labeled A to R) based on the dendrogram. Interactive map >> Via www.vividmaps.com Related posts: -  Find cities with similar climate 2050 -  How global warming will impact 6000+ cities around the world?
Read more

The Appalachian Mountains, the Scottish Highlands, and the Atlas Mounts in Africa were the same mountain range

The Central Pangean Mountains was a prominent mountain ridge in the central part of the supercontinent Pangaea that extends across the continent from northeast to southwest through the Carboniferous , Permian Triassic periods. The mountains were formed due to a collision within the supercontinents Gondwana and Laurussia during the creation of Pangaea. It was comparable to the present Himalayas at its highest peak during the start of the Permian period. It isn’t easy to assume now that once upon a time that the Scottish Highlands, The Appalachian Mountains, the Ouachita Mountain Range, and the Atlas Mountains in northwestern Africa are the same mountains , once connected as the Central Pangean Mountains.
Post a Comment
Read more

Human Emotions Visualized

Despite significant diversity in the culture around the globe, humanity's DNA is 99.9 percent alike. There are some characteristics more primary and typical to the human experience than our emotions. Of course, the large spectrum of emotions we can feel can be challenging to verbalize. That's where this splendid visualization by the Junto Institute comes in. This visualization is the newest in an ongoing attempt to categorize the full range of emotions logically. Our knowledge has come a long route since William James suggested 4 primary emotions: fear, grief, love, and rage. These kernel emotions yet form much of the basis for current frameworks. The Junto Institute's visualization above classifies 6 basic emotions: fear, anger, sadness, surprise, joy, love More nuanced descriptions begin from these 6 primary emotions, such as jealousy as a subset of anger and awe-struck as a subset of surprise. As a result, there are 102 second-and third-order emotions placed on this emo
Post a Comment
Read more