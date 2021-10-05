The largest solar power plants in the world

In recent years, solar energy has been developing exceptionally fast. In 2020, the increase rate of global renewable energy capacity jumped 45 percent. Solar power installations increased 23 percent. According to International Energy Agency's "high renewables" scenario, by 2050, solar power would contribute approximately 11-16% of worldwide electricity consumption.

In the U.S., solar production is forecasted to rise from 11 percent of total renewable energy production in 2017 to 48 percent by 2050.

What percentage of electricity is generated by solar power worldwide? Worldwide, about 2 percent of the energy was produced by solar power in 2019, but that share grows each year exponentially. This global solar energy movement is maintained by the unbelievable, expansive solar farms constructed around the earth. Amazing SolarPower.Guide infographic explores the largest solar power plants worldwide.

A solar power plant is an electric production system that accumulates and concentrates sunlight to generate heat used to produce electricity.

Photovoltaics have initially been only used as a source of electricity for small purposes, from the calculator to distant located tiny homes.

Commercial solar power plants were first built in the 1980s. As solar electricity prices have declined, the number of grid-connected photovoltaic systems has expanded into the millions, and gigawatt-scale solar power stations are being constructed.

China has the most solar power capacity by total. Australia has the most solar power capacity per capita in the world.

Top 5 countries that have the most solar power.

1. China - 254,355MW

2. European Union - 152,917MW

3. United States -75,572MW

4. Japan - 67,000MW

5. Germany - 53,783MW

Top 5 countries with the most solar power capacity per capita

1. Australia - 637W per capita

2. Germany - 593W per capita

3. Japan - 498 W per capita

4. Netherlands - 396W per capita

5. Belgium - 394W per capita

Most solar power stations are constructed in China and India. The current largest photovoltaic power station globally is the Bhadla Solar Park, with a generation capacity of 2.25GW. The construction of Bhadla Solar Park cost an estimated $1.4 billion.

The top 20 most giant solar plants worldwide, ranked by solar energy capacity

1. Bhadla Solar Park (Rajasthan, India) - 2,245MW

2. Huanghe Hydropower Golmud Solar Park (Golmud, Qinghai, China) - 2,200MW

3. Pavagada Solar Park (Karnataka, India) - 2,050MW

4. Benban Solar Park (Benban, Egypt) - 1,650MW

5. Tengger Desert Solar Park (Zhongwei, Ningxia, China) - 1,547MW

6. Noor Abu Dhabi (Sweihan, United Arab Emirates) - 1,177MW

7. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park (Saih Al-Dahal, United Arab Emirates) - 1,013MW

8. Kurnool Ultra Mega Solar Park (Andhra Pradesh, India) - 1,000MW

9. Datong Solar Power Top Runner Base (Datong City, China) - 1,000MW

10. NP Kunta (Andhra Pradesh, India) - 978MW

11. Longyangxia Dam Solar Park (Gonghe County, Qinghai, China) - 850MW

12. Villanueva Solar Park (Viesca, Coahuila, Mexico) - 828MW

13. Copper Mountain Solar Facility (Boulder City, Nevada, United States) - 802MW

14. Mount Signal Solar Farm (Calexico, California, United States) - 794MW

15. Charanka Solar Park (Patan, Gujarat, India) - 790MW

16. Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, India) - 750MW

17. Solar Star (I and II) (Rosamond, California, United States) - 747MW

18. Kamuthi Solar Power Project (Kamuthi, Tamil Nadu, India) - 648MW

19. Dau Tieng Solar Power Project (Tay Ninh Province, Vietnam) - 600 MW

20. Desert Sunlight Solar Farm (Desert Center, California, United States) - 550MW

What Are the Nations With the Most Solar Potential?

The potency of solar power depends on solar irradiance, temperature, and soiling conditions.

The areas with the highest yearly solar irradiance are located in the dry tropics and subtropics. Tropical deserts can get sunlight for more than 10 hours a day. These hot tropical deserts in Northern Africa, Southern Africa, Southwest Asia, Middle East, and Australia form the Global Sun Belt embracing the planet.

Below top 5 nations that could produce the most solar energy based on solar irradiance (watts per sq m):

1. Yemen - 267.5GHI-W/m2

2. Eritrea - 265.6GHI-W/m2

3. Saudi Arabia - 252.9GHI-W/m2

4. Oman - 249GHI-W/m2

5. Libya - 246.4GHI-W/m2