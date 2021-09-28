Complete Transits through the Arctic between the Atlantic and Pacific

Satellites have provided a precise instrument for constantly observing shifts in the Arctic ice since 1979. Every summertime the Arctic ice cover decreases to what researchers name its "minimum" before winter begins and ice cover increases.

The visualization below shows the annual minimum Arctic sea ice extent from 1979 through 2020.

In 2020, the Arctic minimum sea ice-coated area was 3.36 million sq km (1.30 million sq. km).

In 2021 the minimum extent of Arctic sea ice decreased to 4.72 million sq km (1.82 million sq mi). It's 12th-Lowest on Record.



