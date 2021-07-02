Sheep herding movements from above

Photographer Lior Patel has spent 7 months interested in the daily rhythms of sheep herds. He documented the flock's grazing process in a fantastic timelapse that exhibits the animals racing across the rural landscape in the Peace Valley region (Israel).

Lior Patel tried to understand the difficulty of the herd's elasticity during the movement, dispersal through grazing, how it unites into one compact pack towards a return from pasture and intersecting roads and paths.









