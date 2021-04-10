The great ice meldown vizualized

Nearly 70% of the Earth's freshwater is locked up in glaciers and ice caps, ground ice, and permafrost. However, this ice is melting at an unprecedented rate.

A new scientific survey based on satellite observations and numerical models reveals that 28 trillion tonnes of the Earth's ice have melted away in just 24 years. About 58% of this global ice loss happened in the Northern Hemisphere.

Visualcapitalist made attractive infographics visualizing Earth's Global Ice Loss Between 1994-2017.

The rate of ice loss has increased from 0.8 trillion tonnes to 1.2 trillion tonnes per year (risen 57% since the 1990s).

Such volumes of melting ice are hard to imagine. For comparison, 1 billion tonnes of water is equivalent to 400 thousand Olympic swimming pools.

It's then a bit simpler to perceive why, when multiplied tens of thousands of times, this much-melted ice has occurred in global sea levels, increasing by 34.6 millimeters on average.

Ice Loss Change between 1994-2017 (trillion tonnes)

Floating Arctic sea ice - 7.6

Grounded Antarctic ice shelves - 6.5

Grounded Mountain glaciers - 6.1

Grounded Greenland ice sheet - 3.8

Grounded Antarctic ice sheet - 2.5

Floating Southern Ocean sea ice - 0.9

If all the ice on planet Earth melts, the world's oceans' level will rise by 70 meters.