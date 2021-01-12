The Great Green Wall of the Sahara Mapped

The Great Green Wall of the Sahara is action to fight the expanding desertification.

To fight the threat of desertification of the Sahel (the area directly to the south of the Sahara), the African Union is starting an initiative to plant the Great Green Wall, a 7,775 kilometers (4,830 miles) belt of trees passing the whole breadth of North Africa.

The Great Green Wall project responds to the mixed effect of natural resource degradation and aridity in country regions. It tries to support communities in adapting and decreasing climate change and enhancing food security because the Sahel population is supposed to double by 2039, attaching importance to the project.