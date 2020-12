The U.S. population distribution is uneven. This irregular distribution of the Homo sapiens is due to historical and physical factors like climate or soil conditions. Hence, about 40%t of the United States population lived on the coast, and the western U.S.'s broad expanses are almost empty.

I tried to draw the United States' block-level population density as a relief map. Unpopulated areas are colored like a continental shelf.

More maps you can find here.