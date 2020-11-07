A Global Breakdown of Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Sector

In several decades, greenhouse gases have grown at unprecedented rates due to global growth and resource consumption. Total emissions reached 49.4 billion tonnes of CO₂ equivalents.

The graphic below from Our World in Data reveals the significant sectors where these emissions originate.





The global greenhouse emissions can be approximately traced back to 4 general categories: energy, agriculture, industry, and waste.





Sources of greenhouse gases emissions

Energy Use - 73.2%

Agriculture, Forestry, and Land Use - 18.4%

Industrial processes - 5.2%

Waste - 3.2%



