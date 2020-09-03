Will the global population surpass 10 billion by the end of the century?

All predictions have pointed to yes - until presently. Regularly growing estimations from the UN have commonly been the status quo.

A recent analysis from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation implies that the world population may begin shrinking well before 2100.

Visualcapitalist made perfect visualization of how the global population will change in the future.

In 2015, the United Nations prognosticated that the world population is firmly growing over the years:

2030: 8.5 billion

2050: 9.7 billion

2100: 10.9 billion

In contradiction, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation draws a contrasting panorama. It predicts the world population to peak at 9.7 billion in 2064. Following this path, there could be 8.8 billion people in 2100.

The main arguments behind this analysis: higher life expectancies, higher educational attainment, contraceptive availability, and lower fertility rates.

The top 10 countries today (2017)

1. China - 1.4B

2. India - 1.38B

3. The United States - 325M

4. Indonesia - 258M

5. Pakistan - 214M

6. Brazil - 212M

7. Nigeria - 206M

8. Bangladesh - 157M

9. Russia - 146M

10. Japan - 128M

By 2100, India had become the most populous country in the world (1.09B). Nigeria leads Sub-Saharan Africa as the only region that will continue to see population growth in 2100. China's total population will contrast by almost half by 2100.

The top 10 countries by 2100

1. India - 1.09B

2. Nigeria - 791M

3. China - 732M

4. U.S. - 336M

5. Pakistan - 248M

6. DR Congo - 246M

7. Indonesia - 229M

8. Ethiopia - 223M

9. Egypt - 199M

10. Tanzania -186M



