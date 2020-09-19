The Global Population Density in 3D











These maps were designed by Alasdair Rae , using population density data. The height of every bar describes the number of people being in any one square kilometer.

On the maps, population data in different territories of our planet is mapped as population towers.

Europe

With 42 people per km2, England is densely populated compared to most other countries of the continent. But it’s not as densely populated as the Netherlands, where 506 people live per km2.





North America

Mexico City has the most populous urban area in North America, followed by New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago.





South America

Brasilian Sao Paulo is the most populated city in South America. Lima, the capital city of Peru, the second-most populated city in South America.









Asia

The above 60 million people live in Guangzhou – Hong Kong area. The cities of the Pearl River Delta could eventually blend into one united megalopolis.





The Sichuan Basin is the main population center in central China.













The dominance of Pakistan’s population lives along the Indus River.

























Australia and New Zealand

The most populated cities are located on the east coast of Australia and southeast Australia (Victoria).





In Auckland lives more people than in the entire South Island of New Zealand.





Today almost 8 billion people live on Earth. But the population is very unevenly distributed. These maps clearly explain the irregular distribution of Homo sapiens on Earth.India’s Indo-Gangetic Plain and Bangladesh, which lies immediately south of the Himalayas, are the most densely populated areas on Earth.Region Taiheiyō Belt is including most of the people in Japan.With a 144 million population, Java is the most populated island on our planet. Jakarta is on course to topple Tokyo as the world’s most populated city by 2030. Asia’s largest island, Borneo, is sparsely populated compared to surrounding regions.