These maps display how our Earths's face will change if a sea-level drop or rise by 1 kilometre.

The first two maps show what our planet looks like if sea levels were to rise by 100 meters, how much of the planet's surface would still be above water.

The world with one-kilometre sea-level rise

Political map of the planet with one-kilometre sea-level rise

Even if all the ice on our planet melted, the sea level would only increase by 70 - 100 meters. The maps above are just a bit of fiction.

The world maps with 1000 meters sea-level drop more realistic.

Suppose our planet's magnetic field faded, the atmosphere to be blown out into space. When atmospheric pressure drops low enough, water will start to evaporate taken by the solar wind.

The world with a 1-kilometre sea-level drop

Political map of the earth with 1-kilometers sea-level drop

