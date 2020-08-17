Range of penguins mapped

Penguins are marine birds that inhabit most utmost only in the Southern Hemisphere. Only the Galapagos penguin lives north of the equator. Most penguins feed on krill, fish, squid, and other sea organisms. Despite that, they incredibly adapted for living in the seawater. They spend approximately half of their lives on the beach and the other half in the sea.

The map below displays where penguins are inhabited in the earth.

Vivid Maps

The largest penguin species is the emperor penguin (Aptenodytes forsteri) on medium; adults are approximately 1.1 meters (3 feet 7 inches) tall and weigh 35 kilograms (77 pounds). The smallest penguin species is the blue penguin (Eudyptula minor), which reaches only 33 centimetres (13 inches) tall and weighs 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds).

The map below presents the geographical spread of different penguin species.

Species of penguin

Pygoscelis adeliae (Adelie Penguin)

African Penguin (Spheniscus demersus)

Chinstrap Penguin (Pygoscelis antarctica)

Emperor Penguin (Aptenodytes forsteri)

Erect-crested Penguin (Eudyptes sclateri)

Fiordland Penguin (Eudyptes pachyrhynchus)

Galapagos Penguin (Spheniscus mendiculus)

Gentoo Penguin (Pygoscelis papua)

Humboldt Penguin (Spheniscus humboldti)

King Penguin (Aptenodytes patagonicus)

Little Penguin (Eudyptula minor)

Macaroni Penguin (Eudyptes chrysolophus)

Magellanic Penguin (Spheniscus magellanicus)

Rockhopper Penguin (Eudyptes chrysocome)

Royal Penguin (Eudyptes schlegeli)

Snares Penguin (Eudyptes robustus)

Yellow-eyed Penguin (Megadyptes antipodes)