Dual battery cargo electric bike M2S All-Go Cargo

The All-Go Cargo is a dual battery long-tail cargo electric bike.





The All-Go's dual battery system does it very easy to commit to a more lasting ride or a more massive load.

Two combined batteries are totaling nearly 1113.6 wh of energy.





It's enough to drive 40 miles (64 km).

This electric bike can carry 350lbs (159 kg).

Another way to use this bike is carrying kids. The electric bike can carry bigger children, about age five and older. For small children, you can add a kid seat.

Motor: Bafang 500w Hub-Drive

Battery: 2x 48V 11.6Ah (1,113.6wh)

Range: 40-60 miles (64-96km)

Gearing: 1×8 Speed Shimano Acera 11-34 Tooth

Frame: Aluminum

Brakes: 160mm hydraulic disc brakes

Tires: 26 × 2.35 Kenda with Reflective Stripe

Extras: 350lb capacity (158kg), wooden foot and deck rails, adjustable stem, available kid rails,

Price: $1,999



