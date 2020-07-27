Labels

The diversity of trees in the United States mapped

According to the US Forest Service paper, about 640 different species of trees in the US, 186 of which are endemic.

Maps below present the entire tree species richness and endemic tree species in the US. These maps are based on data presented in Atlas of United States Trees.

Maps of tree species richness of the United States

The southeastern US has the greatest species diversity of trees.

The atlas of tree diversity in the U.S.

The most notable quantity of species of trees grows in the US  states of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

Liberty County in Florida has the highest tree species richness (138 species) in the US.

Map of the tree diversity by U.S. county
Maps of tree endemic species richness of the U.S.

The southeastern US also has the highest endemicity of tree species.

Map of endemic tree species in the U.S.

The most significant number of endemic tree species also grow in Liberty County (Florida).

Map of the Tree endemics by U.S. county

Top 10 most common tree species in the U.S.
  1. Red Maple or (Acer rubrum)
  2. Loblolly Pine or (Pinus taeda)
  3. Loblolly Pine or (Pinus taeda)
  4. Douglas Fir or (Pseudotsuga menziesii)
  5. Quaking Aspen or (Populus tremuloides)
  6. Sugar Maple or (Acer saccharum)
  7. Balsam Fir (Abies balsamea)
  8. Flowering Dogwood (Cornus florida)
  9. Lodgepole Pine (Pinus contorta)
  10. White Oak (Quercus alba)
Information about all tree species of the United States you can find here.
Labels:

Popular Posts