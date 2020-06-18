The happiest countries in the world

What is happiness?





The word happiness is related not only in the meaning of mental or emotional states but also used in the sense of life satisfaction and personal well-being.





The king of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, said, “We do not believe in Gross National Product. Gross National Happiness is more important.”





There is truth in his words. Wealth is not an end in itself. Why do you need a lot of money if you are unhappy? Since then, many trials have been made to evaluate happiness. One such effort is a World Happiness Report.





How to evaluate happiness?

The World Happiness Report is a benchmark survey of the state of happiness that ranks countries by how happy their citizens see themselves to be.





The happiness rating correlates with various life factors: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and the absence of corruption.





Well-being inequality significantly reduces average life evaluations, meaning that people are celebrating to live in nations with less difference in the quality of life.













High level of social, urban, and natural environment life reveals the higher happiness of the Scandinavian countries.





Unitedly with the changes in trust and social relationships explain 60 per cent of the happiness gap within the Scandinavian countries and Europe as a whole. Social links are essential, and they are often more common in Scandinavian countries than in other European countries. The social and institutional trust is particularly important in increasing happiness and reducing inequality.





Happiest and unhappiest countries in 2020





In 2020 Finland has ranked the happiest nation in the world. This country continues to keep the top place for the third year in a row. Denmark remains to hold second place. Below is a map of the happiest and most unhappy countries in the world.









Top 20 happiest nations in 2020 Finland Denmark Switzerland Iceland Norway Netherlands Sweden New Zealand Austria Luxembourg Canada Australia United Kingdom Israel Costa Rica Ireland Germany United States Czech Republic Belgium In 2020, Afghanistan is the unhappiest nation around the planet. For people living in Afghanistan, political and economic vulnerability, have been a never-ending reality. More than 40 per cent of the Afganistan’s population exists below the poverty line.





Top 20 unhappiest nations in 2020 Afghanistan South Sudan Zimbabwe Rwanda The central African Republic Tanzania Botswana Yemen Malawi India Lesotho Haiti Zambia Burundi Sierra Leone Egypt Madagascar Ethiopia Togo Comoros Happiest and countries of all time



