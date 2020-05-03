3D model of of deadly сoronavirus SARS-CoV-2

Biomedical visualization studio Visual Science has designed the most comprehensive and scientifically detailed 3D model of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at atomic resolution. The model is based on the newest scientific study into the structure of coronaviruses. To create it, Visual Science used the same structural bioinformatics methods in fundamental analysis and drug development.













SARS-CoV-2 particles are pleiomorphic, which means that the virion's shape can differ. But, most virus particles are approximately spherical, with diameters varying between 50 and 150 nanometers.





The surface of the virus particle is randomly covered with ninety copies of protein S, forming "crown." The virus uses these proteins to attach to other cells.

















As of May 15, almost 4.5 million cases of infection were registered in the world, more than 300 thousand people died.





Most of the coronavirus infection cases were registered in the United States: approximately 1.5 million people were infected, and about 87 thousand dead.





Top 10 countries by the number of infected (May, 15)

1. United States - 1.457.593 (86.912 deaths)

2. Spain - 272.646 (27.321 deaths)

3. Russia - 252.245 (2.305 deaths)

4. United Kingdom - 233.151 (33.614 deaths)

5. Italy - 223.096 (31.368 deaths)

6. Brazil - 203.165 (13.999 deaths)

7. France - 178.870 (27.425 deaths)

8. Germany - 174.975 (7.928 deaths)

9. Turkey - 144.749 (4.007 deaths)

10. Iran - 114.533 (6.854 deaths)









SARS-CoV-2 killed three hundred thousand people worldwide, but the virus is still far from another deadly living organism belonging to the species Homo sapiens. Homo sapiens annually kills 435 thousand individuals of their species.





Unrivaled killers are mosquitoes, which kill 725 thousand people a year.







