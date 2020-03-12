/ / / Arctic permafrost is thawing

The considerable warming of the active layer of permafrost is releasing organic carbon in the form of greenhouse gas emissions, which are contributing to the effect of climate change.
The map below shows permafrost overlaid with subsoil carbon content.
Via canadiangeographic.ca
Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.