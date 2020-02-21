/ / / A cube of CO2 concentration from the Industrial Revolution to the present.





Alex Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

Excellent visualization of the increase in the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of the planet. The particles are 1x1x1, which makes them exactly 1ppm each.A bright representation of the greenhouse effect because it explains how likely it is for an infrared wave emitted from the planet's surface to be bounced back by one of the CO2 particles.