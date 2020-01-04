Neil Kaye showed the absolute scale of the disaster by overlapping it on top of a map of Europe.
How Much Land Has Burned In Australia
The series of massive bushfires across Australia has been such an apocalyptic natural disaster (with more than five hundred million animals and plants killed), it can be difficult to perceive the whole scale of the natural disaster. According to the Telegraph, as of January 2, about 6 million hectares of land have been fired in Australia. For perspective, that's more land than the Netherlands and Denmark - and the smoke produced by the bushfires has stretched even more.
