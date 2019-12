Alex Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

The animated map below from SVT.SE shows all coal power plants in the world opened from 1927 to 2019. Unfortunately, the number of coal power plants increasing (especially in China and India).China: 630,238 MWIndia: 100,037 MWOther Asia: 127,515 MWChina: 972,514 MW (+54%)India: 220,670 MW (+121%)Other Asia: 191,088 MW (+50%)In 2019, there are 2,425 coal-fired power plants in the Earth. Their total capacity was about 2 thousand gigawatts. They emitted fifteen billion tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere of our planet.According to Carbon Brief, world coal power production could fall 3 percent in 2019.