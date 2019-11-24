/ / Tree Height Maps

Tree Height Maps

Edit
Scientists from NASA created the map of the height of the planet’s forest.
The map was generated using 2.5 million by laser pulse measurements from space.
NASA Tree Height Map
NASA
According to the map, forest heights decrease at a higher elevation and are highest at low latitudes, decreasing in height the farther they are from the tropics (except 40° south latitude in southern temperate rainforests in Australia and New Zealand).
The maps below are done with tree height treated as elevation to give a sort of canopy topography map.

Western North America

Tree height in western United States
7LeagueBoots

Eastern North America

Tree Height easter United States
7LeagueBoots

South America

Tree Height in the Amazon
7LeagueBoots

Europe

Tree height in eastern Europe
7LeagueBoots

Southeast Asia

The Height in Southeast Asia
7LeagueBoots

Central Africa

Tree height in the Congo
7LeagueBoots

Australia

Tree height in Australia
7LeagueBoots
The highest forests concentrated in mountain areas.
Mountain areas don’t have agricultural value and are difficult to log another factor. Moreover, the mountains also serve to increase precipitation and rainfall.
Share on Google Plus

Alex

Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.