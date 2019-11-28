/ / / / The wonders of plant breeding

Wild cabbage is a high biennial plant that forms a stout rosette of large leaves in the first year. This adaptation serves to save water and nutrients in its challenging growing environment.
Wild cabbage has become entrenched as an essential human food crop plant, used because of its abundant food supplies, which are stored over the winter in its leaves. It is rich in vital nutrients, including vitamin C.
Scientists consider it has been cultivated for many thousand years. Still, its history as a domesticated plant is not clear before the Ancient Greeks. Theophrastus describes three kinds of Brassica oleracea: a curly-leaved, a smooth-leaved, and a wild-type.
The cultivars of wild cabbage are grouped by developmental form into 7 main cultivar groups: kale, kai-lan, cauliflower, cabbage, brussels sprouts, kohlrabi, broccoli. Some of the cultivars are hardly recognizable as being members of the same genus, let alone species.