/ / / Global Remoteness

The maps below are based on distance from cities, roads, railways, and airports. The green areas represent places where travel to the city, road and other transportation facilities can be measured in hundreds of kilometers.

The vast bulk of people live in red-colored regions. Fifty-five percent of the world’s population now lives in urban areas. Only 15 percent of people in developed nations live more than an hour of travel time from a city.

The maps look like islands floating in an ocean. Roads act as insurmountable barriers to animal and plant species.

North America



South America



Europe



Asia



Africa



Australia and New Zealand

