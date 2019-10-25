/ / / / The companies responsible for the most global carbon emissions

These 20 companies have contributed over a third of all carbon emissions since 1965 (MtCO2e).
Top 20 companies (total emission, MtCO₂e)
1. Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia) - 59,262
2. Chevro (United States) - 43,345
3. Gazprom (Russia) - 43,230
4. Exxon Mobil (United States) - 41,904
5. National Iranian Oil Co. (Iran) - 35,658
6. BP (United Kingdom) - 34,015
7. Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands) - 31,948
8. Coal India (India) - 23,124
9. Pemex (Mexico) - 22,645
10. Petroleus de Venezuela (Venezuela) - 15,745
11. PetroChina (China) - 15,632
12. Peabody Energy (United States) - 15,385
13. ConocoPhillips (United States) - 15,229
14. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (UAE) - 13,840
15. Kuwait Petroleum Corp. (Kuwait) - 13,479
16. Iraq National Oil Co. (Iraq) - 12,596
17. Total SA (France) - 12,352
18. Sonatrach (Algeria) - 12,302
19. BHP Billiton (Australia) - 9,802
20. Petrobras (Brazil) - 8,676.
60 percent of these companies are state-owned, while the rest are investor-owned.
Via visualcapitalist.com