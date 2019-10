/ / / / The companies responsible for the most global carbon emissions

MtCO₂e

Alex Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

RELATED POSTS

Top twenty corporations have contributed 480 thousand MtCO2e in total carbon emissions, or 35 percent of combined world emissions.These 20 companies have contributed over a third of all carbon emissions since 1965 (MtCO2e).1. Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia) - 59,2622. Chevro (United States) - 43,3453. Gazprom (Russia) - 43,2304. Exxon Mobil (United States) - 41,9045. National Iranian Oil Co. (Iran) - 35,6586. BP (United Kingdom) - 34,0157. Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands) - 31,9488. Coal India (India) - 23,1249. Pemex (Mexico) - 22,64510. Petroleus de Venezuela (Venezuela) - 15,74511. PetroChina (China) - 15,63212. Peabody Energy (United States) - 15,38513. ConocoPhillips (United States) - 15,22914. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (UAE) - 13,84015. Kuwait Petroleum Corp. (Kuwait) - 13,47916. Iraq National Oil Co. (Iraq) - 12,59617. Total SA (France) - 12,35218. Sonatrach (Algeria) - 12,30219. BHP Billiton (Australia) - 9,80220. Petrobras (Brazil) - 8,676.60 percent of these companies are state-owned, while the rest are investor-owned.Via visualcapitalist.com