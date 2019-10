Alex Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

The amount of carbon dioxide we have been dumping into the atmosphere is rapidly growing over time. Atmospheric carbon dioxide has been measured to average about 260 ppm in the last 400 thousand years. Pre-industrial levels were approximately 280ppm, the industrial level was around 315. Today it about 410 ppm. That is a 57.6 percent increase.Reddit user: ultralightdude, Data source: NOAA