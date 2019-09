Alex Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

RELATED POSTS

Pounds of municipal solid waste generated per capita, daily.Every year around two billion tons of municipal solid trash is generated around the world. In the developed world the undisputed leader in the United States with 258 tons annually. However, if you compare the trash produced per 100 thousand residents, surprisingly, citizens of Iceland outperform the United States. Other top-performing nations are Mongolia and Moldavia.