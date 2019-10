Alex Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

The big cat is commonly used to refer to any of the 5 living species of the genus Panthera, namely tiger , lion, jaguar, leopard, and snow leopard. A more broad interpretation of the term covers species outside of the genus Panthera including the cougar, clouded leopard, cheetah and lynx species.