/ / / Real time speed of deforestation of the Amazon Rain forest shown over a football pitch

Alex Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

In the past forty years, the region has experienced radical changes in the land cover and use, fostered, mainly, by the replacement of native vegetation for cattle ranching and family agriculture and, lately, large-scale agriculture, such as soybean cultivation.Destruction of Amazonian forests is responsible for the equivalent of 7 percent of the total CO2 emissions provoked by fossil fuel emissions. Brazil contributes to the lion's portion of carbon emissions from deforestation with 300 million tons of carbon per year.Deforestation rates have gone up and down over the years with major economic cycles. A peak of 27,772 km2/year was reached in 2004, followed by a major decline to 4571 km2/year in 2012, after which the rate trended upward, reaching 7989 km2/year in 2016 (equivalent to about 1.5 hectares per minute). Most (70%) of the decline occurred by 2007, and the slowing in this period is almost completely explained by decreasing prices of export soy and beef (Malhi et al., 2008).