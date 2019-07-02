/ / / Real time speed of deforestation of the Amazon Rain forest shown over a football pitch

Destruction of Amazonian forests is responsible for the equivalent of 7 percent of the total CO2 emissions provoked by fossil fuel emissions. Brazil contributes to the lion's portion of carbon emissions from deforestation with 300 million tons of carbon per year.
Deforestation rates have gone up and down over the years with major economic cycles. A peak of 27,772 km2/year was reached in 2004, followed by a major decline to 4571 km2/year in 2012, after which the rate trended upward, reaching 7989 km2/year in 2016 (equivalent to about 1.5 hectares per minute). Most (70%) of the decline occurred by 2007, and the slowing in this period is almost completely explained by decreasing prices of export soy and beef (Malhi et al., 2008).