The Periodic Table of the Elements in Danger was designed by Federica Fragapane for the BBC Science Focus.


The piece is a visual exploration of the periodic table and the under threat elements.
The substances depicted have been used to make everything from rocket fuel to raincoats, but our over-reliance on some – especially those used in smartphones – is starting to put a strain on resources.
For each element the following data have been visualized: total abundance on Earth, scarcity, price per kg, state at room temperature and part of the smartphone the element is used in.
