/ / / Fossil Fuel Production by Country

Coal, oil, and gas continue to play a major role in global energy systems, accounting for around 82% of the world's energy supply. The U.S. is the biggest overall producer, producing just under 20% of all world's fossil fuels, followed by Russia and Iran.
The US is the biggest oil producer, producing 18% of the world‘s oil, followed by Saudi Arabia and Russia.
The USA is also the largest natural gas producer, producing nearly 20% of all natural gas. Russia is also a gas powerhouse, with a 17.3% share.
China produces a whopping 45% of the world’s coal.
Via www.911metallurgist.com
Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.