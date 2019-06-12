/ / / Fossil Fuel Production by Country

Coal, oil, and gas continue to play a major role in global energy systems, accounting for around 82% of the world's energy supply. The U.S. is the biggest overall producer, producing just under 20% of all world's fossil fuels, followed by Russia and Iran.

The US  is the biggest oil producer, producing 18% of the world‘s oil, followed by Saudi Arabia and Russia.


The USA is also the largest natural gas producer, producing nearly 20% of all natural gas. Russia is also a gas powerhouse, with a 17.3% share.

China produces a whopping 45% of the world’s coal.

