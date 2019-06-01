Effect of climate change on US habitat of burmese python (2000 vs 2100) Alex 11:03:00 PM Animals , Burmese python , Climate Change , Maps , USA Edit Results of modeling the spatial distribution of the Burmese python. Source: USGS Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Alex Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow. RELATED POSTS Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.