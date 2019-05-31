/ / / All the world's carbon emissions in one chart

What percentage of global fossil fuel emissions (since 1751) have occurred in my lifetime?
- If you're 15 years old, you've seen more than 30%
- If you're 30 years old, you've seen more than 50%
- If you're 85 years old, you've seen more than 90%
The dramatic shortening between the time periods taken for 400 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide to enter the atmosphere:
1st period: 217 years (1751 - 1967)
2nd period: 23 years (1968 - 1990)
3rd period: 16 years (1991 - 2006)
4th period: 11 years (2007 - 2018)
Where most of the world’s CO2 emissions come from (MtCO2)
1. China - 9,839 (27.2%)
2. United States - 5,269 (14.6%)
3. India - 2,467 (6.8%)
4. Russia - 1,693 (4.7%)
5. Japan - 1,205 (3.3%)
6. Germany - 799 (2.2%)
7. Iran - 672 (1.9%)
8. Saudi Arabia - 635 (1.8%)
9. South Korea - 616 (1.7%)
10. Canada - 573 (1.6%)
11. Mexico - 490 (1.4%)
12. Indonesia - 487 (1.3%)
13. Brazil - 476 (1.3%)
14. South Africa - 456 (1.3%)
15. Turkey - 448 (1.2%)
+ Rest of World - 10,028 (27.7%)
The top 20 countries with the highest emissions per capita
Via www.visualcapitalist.com