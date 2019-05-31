/ / / All the world's carbon emissions in one chart

All the world's carbon emissions in one chart

, Edit
China, the United States, and India account for roughly half of all global emissions in 2017.

All the world's carbon emissions in one chart

What percentage of global fossil fuel emissions (since 1751) have occurred in my lifetime?
- If you're 15 years old, you've seen more than 30%
- If you're 30 years old, you've seen more than 50%
- If you're 85 years old, you've seen more than 90%

The dramatic shortening between the time periods taken for 400 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide to enter the atmosphere:
1st period: 217 years (1751 - 1967)
2nd period: 23 years (1968 - 1990)
3rd period: 16 years (1991 - 2006)
4th period: 11 years (2007 - 2018)


Where most of the world’s CO2 emissions come from (MtCO2)
1. China - 9,839 (27.2%)
2. United States - 5,269 (14.6%)
3. India - 2,467 (6.8%)
4. Russia - 1,693 (4.7%)
5. Japan - 1,205 (3.3%)
6. Germany - 799 (2.2%)
7. Iran - 672 (1.9%)
8. Saudi Arabia - 635 (1.8%)
9. South Korea - 616 (1.7%)
10. Canada - 573 (1.6%)
11. Mexico - 490 (1.4%)
12. Indonesia - 487 (1.3%)
13. Brazil - 476 (1.3%)
14. South Africa - 456 (1.3%)
15. Turkey - 448 (1.2%)
+ Rest of World - 10,028 (27.7%)

The top 20 countries with the highest emissions per capita

The top 20 countries with the highest emissions per capita

Via www.visualcapitalist.com
Share on Google Plus

Alex

Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.