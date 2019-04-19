/ / Track and Intensity of Every Tropical Storm, 1950 - 2018

Track and Intensity of Every Tropical Storm, 1950 - 2018

The animation below shows the peak wind speeds experienced around the world due to tropical storms, hurricanes, and typhoons from 1950 to 2018.



Sustained wind speeds are presented according to the Saffir-Simpson scale indicating tropical depression, tropical storm, and hurricane force winds (Categories 1 – 5). The maximum intensity of the wind is shown according to the reporting in IBTrACS. The distribution and extent of the winds are estimated based on the typical distributions from Wang et al. The actual size and extent of any particular storm may have been somewhat larger or smaller than indicated.

Some ocean basins are highly prone to the formation of tropical cyclones, while other ocean basins see few or no such storms. These differences are mostly due to differences in ocean water temperatures and prevailing wind conditions. Cyclone formation is most common in the summer months when ocean water is generally warmer.

Source: RARohde Via www.vividmaps.com
